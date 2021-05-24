Bulitavu will not stand for SODELPA in 2022 Election

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu has admitted not expressing interest in staying with the party for the 2022 General Election.

Bulitavu has made a series of allegations against the Party, including plans to remove him, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Lynda Tabuya, and other Standing Committee members.

The SODELPA MP claims because they have not shown interest, fellow MP Aseri Radrodro has made a move by calling a Caucus meeting to relinquish their roles in the Opposition Chamber.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu also claims that Radrodro is aiming for a SODELPA leadership position and warns Party leader Viliame Gavoka needs to watch his back.

He claims Gavoka has instructed Suva lawyer Romanu Vananalagi to file proceedings in the court of disputed returns for the vacation of his Parliament seat.

He says he still has not been served to date.

Attempts to obtain comments from Gavoka, Lynda Tabuya, and Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru on this matter are to no avail.