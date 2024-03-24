Police on the hunt for suspect in fatal assault

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police are pursuing the whereabouts of the man alleged to have caused the death of a 68-year-old male in Cunningham yesterday.

Police say the suspect is known to them.

The victim was waiting for the bus along Cunningham Stage 4 with his son when the heavily intoxicated suspect confronted the two, resulting in heated verbal exchanges.

He says the suspect allegedly punched the victim, causing him to fall unconscious on the road.

The victim was rushed to the Tamavua Health Center, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.