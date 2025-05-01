PM visits migrant workers, orders action

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited 26 Bangladeshi workers at a local supermarket in the Central Division during Parliament break this week.

This is in response to concerns about living conditions and employment contracts.

The PM met with the workers at the site, and was informed about improper living conditions, insufficient food supplies, and alleged breaches of their employment contracts.

The foreign nationals have been employed at the supermarket for some time now, claiming the circumstances have restricted them from enjoying their work experience in Fiji.

Rabuka used the opportunity to convey his sincerest apologies, on behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, for the unfortunate situation.

Even though proper immigration processes and employment laws have been adhered to by the employer, Rabuka emphasized the importance of ensuring better and adequate accommodation and living standards, among other important arrangements, for foreign nationals working in Fiji.

In addressing the situation, the PM directed the Employment Minister and Minister for Immigration to investigate the matter.

He also called on the employer to urgently improve the workers’ living arrangements and uphold their basic welfare needs.

