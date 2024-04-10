PM extends Eid greetings

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Religious freedom is a cornerstone of the multi-cultural, multi-religious, multi-lingual nation, and we treasure the diversity and social cohesion in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rabuka today shared warm Eid greetings with the Muslim community in Fiji and all over the world as the sacred month of Ramadan ends.

He adds Eid is the time that we stand united and come together as one to support one another as we rebuild the nation.

The Prime Minister says a fair share of families in the communities are facing hardship due to recent flooding or the loss of livelihoods; therefore, it is the collective responsibility to lend a helping hand in supporting one another during trying times.

He adds that we must continue to have faith in each other and reflect on and practice the true purpose of Eid-Ul-Fitr, where the interests of the most vulnerable families and communities must be paramount.

Eid Ul-Fitr marks the end of the sacred month of Ramadan, also known as the feast of breaking fast.