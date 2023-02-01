PM confirms Saneem’s resignation

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has resigned.

Rabuka says the resignation of Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem negates the need for an investigation into the complaint made against him.

However, Rabuka says if there are other complaints that will be made, then it will be taken up by other legal processes and not the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

The SOE has not made any public comments regarding his resignation.

Saneem was recently suspended by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on the advice of the COC.

Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga had said then that Saneem’s suspension was pending the appointment of a tribunal and subsequent investigation into a complaint of misbehaviour against the former SOE.

Meanwhile, former FEO Manager Legal, Ana Mataiciwa is the acting Supervisor of Elections.