PM acknowledges indelible mark left by Patel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today paid tribute to the late Vinod Chandra Patel, acknowledging the indelible mark he left on Fiji’s business community.

Patel, a visionary entrepreneur, and founder of the Vinod Patel Group played a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of the nation.

Rabuka expresses deep appreciation for Patel’s tireless efforts, highlighting the substantial impact of Patel’s company, which employed a significant number of individuals.

The Prime Minister stresses the ripple effect, emphasizing that behind each employee were families and dependents whose livelihoods were intricately linked to Patel’s contributions.

Patel died at the age of 84.