Outsourcing industry eyes global opportunities

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif

The outsourcing industry is looking forward to infrastructure upgrades to position itself as a competitive player in the Business Process Outsourcing sector.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says Fiji will be able to tap into a portion of the $2 trillion opportunity in the global outsourcing sector.

Janif says it’s a shared market, and Fiji is competing with large destinations like the Philippines and India that have more resource capabilities.

She adds they are working towards positioning Fiji as a global BPO hub in the shared market.

“I think it’s because, if you look at it, there’s a lot of things that we need to do to be able to really get a big chunk out of that. We, of course, have to get access to the talent and the talent availability here in Fiji.”

Janif says they are trying to get more graduates to join the outsourcing industry.

She adds that in the next ten years, the sector intends to employ around 25,000 people, which could significantly translate into a portion of the dollar value.

Janif says they are working on the infrastructure needs of global companies to provide outstanding services, as this will also create jobs that leverage the young and highly educated workforce.