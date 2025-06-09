FBC partner with Zeg Boxing for next event

The partnership between FBC and Zeg Boxing is expected to widen the reach of local boxing, giving fans in Fiji and overseas the opportunity to follow the sport through pay-per-view coverage.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki says the agreement creates a valuable platform to promote boxing beyond traditional television, allowing the sport to reach audiences wherever they are.

Halofaki believes the move will help increase the visibility of local boxing while creating opportunities for promoters to connect with a wider audience and attract greater interest in the sport.

He says the flexibility of pay-per-view viewing means fans will no longer be limited to watching fights on their television screens, with access extending to viewers on the move.

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“For FBC, it’s another great opportunity for promoting the sport not only locally but also overseas. As a promoter, you’re not limited to your screens at all. You can travel with it, you can watch it wherever you are.”

The partnership marks another step in expanding how boxing content is delivered to audiences, with FBC leveraging its broadcasting platform to make fight events more accessible to local and international viewers.

The deal is expected to provide Zeg Boxing with a broader platform to showcase its events, while giving boxing fans another way to stay connected to the action.

The boxing promotion is scheduled for the 7th of next month and you can watch the LIVE action on VITI+.