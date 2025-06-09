Ministry backs Sukuna Bowl initiative

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Policing and Communications is backing a nationwide school and community outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl.

Captain Timoci Yabakivou of the RFMF Sukuna Bowl Secretariat briefed the Minister, Iowane Naivalurua, this morning on the campaign, which will run from November 3rd to 13th under the theme: “Drug Free Fiji: One Goal, One Mission.”

The initiative will bring together the RFMF, Fiji Police Force, Community Policing and other partners to raise awareness among young people and communities across the country.

This campaign will also explain Fiji’s new Counter Narcotics Act 2026, which establishes the Counter Narcotics Bureau and strengthens the national response through enforcement, prevention, health interventions and harm reduction.

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Public awareness will also cover how the Act works alongside the Maritime Powers Act 2026 and amendments to the HIV Act.

The Ministry thanked the Commander RFMF for championing this year’s theme, and acknowledged the Sukuna Bowl Secretariat, its chairman Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomoni, and Captain Dr Yabakivou for their work.