Belief can change everything says Saifiti

[Source: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles﻿/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti is glad to be back in Bati colours for the first time in nine years.

He also marked the occasion with his first international try on Sunday against the Cook Islands.

The 30-year-old missed much of Newcastle Knightd season with a hamstring injury, then sat out their run to the grand final through suspension.

He says missing the decider was his own fault, but he’s proud to have helped prepare the young forwards.

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Now Saifiti is focused on Fiji’s next challenge which is against reigning champions Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday.

He could face Knights teammate Bradman Best, who is expected to make his Test debut.

Saifiti says Fiji are underdogs, but belief can change everything.

The Bati takes on Australia at 9:05pm on Sunday. Our Bulikula play on Saturday against Papua New Guinea at 2:15pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.