Nawi Island harbour facilities are accessible to locals

The local residents and markets will have access to the harbour facilities on Korovesa Island as part of the multimillion-dollar Nawi Island project in Savusavu.

Project General Manager Lindsay Lee says these include a restaurant, bar, laundromat, convenience store, yacht brokerage, and concierge services.

Lee says this is part of phase one of the development on Nawi Island.

“The idea is to bring the locals and foreigners together to mingle, socialize, culturalize, and whatever else goes along with it. This particular island and the facilities here are 100% open to the locals.”

Lee says they will provide a boat shuttle from Waitui Marina to Nawi Island, and the harbour facilities will be managed by a Fiji-based company, South Pacific Marine Private Limited.

He says phase one is expected to be completed by the end of this month, and they will have a soft opening in May before the official opening later this year.

Lee says phase two includes a beach club, a kids club, and a swimming pool that are also accessible to local residents and markets, while phase three includes the private residences and resort.

He adds that as these harbour facilities are open to both local and international guests, they expect a boost to the economy in Savusavu and Fiji as a whole.

Lee also acknowledges other developments alongside the Nawi Island project.

About $100 million has been invested in the development of Nawi Island.