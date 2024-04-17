News

Nabavatu village relocation project progressing well

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 17, 2024 6:17 am

[File Photo]

The Nabavatu Village Relocation Project is making headway, with the first phase expected to be completed by next month, says Minister for Rural and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka.

The village was critically affected by a geohazard event that shocked the community in January 2021 following Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Earlier this year, the cabinet approved the relocation of Nabavatu village to land in Nadoiviri.

“There are four phases to the project, phase one is civil works, which includes road access upgrades, drainage works, and land clearing which is in progress at the site. The Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways are two agencies involved in this activity. The first payment tranches were released last month through the climate change division, totalling $244,335 .06.”

Ditoka says the project is prepared to accommodate the entire village.

“That was one of the reasons why it took so long, there was a bit of disagreement in the community. I think there are only 37 households at the present relocation site and those are the 37 households that we are focusing on, We are intending to move to the new relocation site, but the village site will be prepared for 100 percent of the people when they decide to move over.”

Ditoka says the relocation project is in compliance with the Planned Relocation Standard Operating Procedures.

The total cost of the relocation project is approximately $5.9 million.

