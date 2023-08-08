Minister concerned with health infrastructure

Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, will continue to tour health facilities around the country.

During his tour, Dr Atonio identified that the majority of the infrastructure is in poor condition.

He says upgrading and maintaining them is a priority in this fiscal year.

The Minister says addressing the state of health facilities will improve their services.

‘That is where the Ministry is concerned, putting more efforts into infrastructure. Not only the health centres and nursing stations but the quarters as well”

The Minister reiterates that they will implement a strategic plan to execute their budget allocation towards enhancing Fiji’s health care facilities.

The Ministry of Health was allocated $453.7 million in this financial year, of which $11.6 million is provided for the upgrading and refurbishment of health facilities around the country.