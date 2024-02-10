Minister commissions three projects in Namosi

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, has commissioned three government projects in Wainimoliura Settlement in Navunikabi and Wainimakutu Village in Namosi.

The minister also engaged with local communities, addressing both development challenges and opportunities during talanoa sessions.

At Wainimoliura, Ditoka commissioned a $5,942 water project designed to meet the needs of a settlement predominantly consisting of residents relocated from the village of Navunikabi.

“It’s a settlement where people from the village of Navunikabi have gone, and it seems that they have been drinking from the creek that has been flowing beside the village. All this while, they have been asking for some government assistance, and fortunately, we have been able to assist them in this financial year.”

The minister also inaugurated a $23,349 road in Wainimakutu, connecting the village school to the main road and benefiting 110 students.

Additionally, an inauguration ceremony marked the opening of a $12,304 Dalo collection center in Wainimakutu.

The primary objective of the center is to streamline the cooperative’s export procedures and improve the longevity of the cooperative’s produce shelf life.