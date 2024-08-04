Men play a vital role in promoting women’s leadership

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya expresses her gratitude to the male champions for their ongoing support in creating and expanding opportunities for women in leadership.

Speaking at the Leadership Matter 2024 report launch, Tabuya highlights the crucial role men play as equal partners in the journey toward inclusive leadership.

The Minister acknowledged the often-misinterpreted narrative surrounding the promotion of women, clarifying that the aim is not for women to be better than men but to work in collaboration as equals.

“No, we’re not trying to be better than men. We realize that we need to work in partnership as equal partners at the table with you. So we invite you to continue to be able to advance the leadership of these women.”

Tabuya’s call to action was clear: she encourages men to continue creating spaces for women to step into leadership roles, acknowledging the significant impact their support has had and will continue to have.

As Fiji continues to make strides in gender equality, the Minister’s remarks highlight the collective effort needed to build a future where women and men lead together, hand in hand.