Measures designed to take country forward: Prasad

Fiji’s political and economic environment is free, open, and transparent.

Speaking during the post-budget talanoa session, Finance Minister Biman Prasad says that this is good for the economy.

Prasad says that it’s good for confidence building, which is good for the country in the future.

He adds that the 2024–25 national budget has measures that are designed to take the country forward in a collective manner.

“On tax policies, I’ve always said you can never have a good tax. There are principles of good taxation that you have to adhere to. Making it simple, flexible, and efficient. But there’s always gainers and losers when you adopt a tax system.”

Prasad says those who might lose out may not be very happy; however, the government has to balance this.

He adds that the reforms they introduced in the last budget are working well.

Prasad says it is going to set the foundation for a sustainable macroeconomic policy, support growth in a sustainable way, and build confidence in the economy.