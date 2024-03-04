Man remanded after cocaine discovered in a boarding house

the Lautoka Magistrates Court

A 24-year-old who is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs specifically cocaine, has been remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

During the hearing last Thursday, Bainivalu Sauturaga’s legal representative pleaded for bail on his behalf.

However, the Police prosecutor presented a compelling argument, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecutor highlighted the unprecedented level of danger associated with the presence of cocaine within the community, stressing that such narcotics pose a significant threat to public safety.

Furthermore, the prosecution raised concerns regarding Sauturaga’s potential flight risk, citing his possession of dual citizenship.

Despite the defense’s proposal of a $2,500 cash bail, along with the provision of surety and stringent bail conditions the court remanded the accused.

The court learned that Sauturaga was apprehended in possession of 7.937 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Subsequent investigations led authorities to a boarding house in Saweni Lautoka, where an additional 1.02 kilograms of cocaine were uncovered, further implicating the accused.

The matter will be called at the Lautoka High Court on the 14th of March.