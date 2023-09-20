Local government elections forge ahead

The first round of public consultations for municipal council elections will take place next Monday.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the elections are set for the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Nalumisa adds the government believes the power to choose representatives in the Council should be vested in the hands of the individuals who reside in these areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“It allows the residents to elect leaders who understand the unique needs and challenges of their local areas because they are part of those communities. This is about having the civic pride that every resident has.”

The Minister adds a comprehensive review of policy and legislative considerations has been undertaken.

Nalumisa says this is expected to be a roadmap for the operations of local governments.

“These proposed amendments are aimed at modernizing and improving the legislative framework under which our local governments operate, with the ultimate goal of efficiently serving the interests of our communities.”

Nalumisa says local government elections stand as a beacon of hope, representing the potential for significant positive change.

He says it is an opportunity to enhance the livelihoods of the people and drive economic development at the grassroots level.