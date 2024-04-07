Labasa man charged for alleged fraud

The Fiji Police MPaisa Taskforce has charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly obtaining money dishonestly through the mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that on 9th September 2022, the accused from Bulileka settlement in Labasa engaged with another individual and dishonestly obtained more than $700 from a member of the public through the mobile money transfer platform.

It is alleged that he told the victim that she had won the lottery where he managed to obtain her one time password and later transferred the money to his own account, and withdrew the said money at a supermarket in Labasa.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage and one count of in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow.