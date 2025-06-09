Korea donates $1m in machinery to boost livestock sector

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has received $1 million worth of agricultural machinery from the Government of the Republic of Korea, providing a major boost to Fiji’s livestock sector.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the equipment will help farmers tackle feed shortages caused by climate change and natural disasters by improving silage production and feed storage.

The machinery, which includes tractors, harvesters, and balers, will modernise pasture management, increase livestock productivity, and reduce reliance on imported feed.

Minister Tunabuna thanked the Korean Government for its support, noting that the partnership will strengthen food security and improve rural livelihoods.

Acting Korean Ambassador Myongjun Kim said Korea looks forward to continued cooperation in supporting Fiji’s agricultural development.

The Ministry says the equipment will be deployed through farmer training and extension programmes nationwide.

