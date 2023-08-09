Israel recognizes Fiji as a strong ally

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Fiji, Roi Rosenblit, says Fiji has stood as a strong fortress in Israel’s defense on multiple occasions on the multilateral scene.

Rosenblit made this comment at the 75th Independence Day Anniversary Reception of the State of Israel at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night.

He says Israel warmly welcomes the Fiji Government’s decision to open an embassy in Israel.

The Ambassador says Israel looks forward to seeing the Fiji flag flying high in Jerusalem.

Acting Chief of Protocol, Rosa Dalituicama, on behalf of the Fiji Government, stated that Fiji has a 53-year-old friendship, partnership, and progress with Israel, underpinned by values of courage, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity and grounded on shared faith and mutual respect.



Dalituicama says Fiji places great value in the peace and stability of Israel and the wider Middle East region.

She adds that Fiji believes that there are many benefits to establishing a physical presence in Israel, in addition to strengthening ties between the two nations.