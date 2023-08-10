Tackling inequalities is vital: Health Minister

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

HIV/AIDS remains a major global health threat as the world is off-track from delivering on the shared commitment to end HIV by 2030.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says this is not because of a lack of knowledge or tools to beat HIV but because of structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.

Dr. Lalabalavu says tackling inequalities is a long-standing global promise, the urgency of which has only increased.

Article continues after advertisement

“In 2015, the global community pledged to reduce inequalities within and between countries as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Global AIDS Strategy 2021–2026: End Inequalities, End HIV, and the Political Declaration on HIV adopted at the 2021 United Nations High-Level Meeting on HIV have ending inequalities at their core.”

UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says the target set by UNAIDS to end HIV by 2030 is achievable.

Ratu Epeli says we need to tackle the root causes and the inequalities that fuel the epidemic.