Leptospirosis claims four more lives

Three people between the ages of 31 and 55, as well as a teenager, died from Leptospirosis this month.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor Jame Fong confirms the 17-year-old passed away on April 1st after being admitted at Lautoka hospital.

The other three also died at Lautoka hospital between April 2nd and April 4th.

35 people have died from leptospirosis this year, with 26 in the Western Division, 3 in Central, and six in the Northern Division.

Data indicates that cases in the Western Division are on the rise once again, despite the Ministry’s intervention in hot spots.

Dr Fong says this is due to consistent high levels of rainfall.

There have been 93 lab-confirmed cases of Typhoid fever this year, with 10 new cases in the last week alone.

The death toll from Typhoid remains at 5.

There have also been 1,353 lab-confirmed cases of dengue fever so far this year, with 44 new cases since the last update.

This represents an upward trend – above the outbreak alert threshold noted in the Western Division, where there have been 471 cases, with 43 new cases reported since the last update, including 37 new cases in the last week alone.