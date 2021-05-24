Health centres need upgrade claims Biman

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete during his contribution to Parliament mentioned that there are improved value-added stations.

Dr Waqainabete says the government is making medical care accessible and affordable for all Fijians.

“The access to medical care is now being brought closer to our people and reducing the out-of-pocket expenses. One thing that has been found is that when out of pocket expenses and also the inability to be able to reach a health care provider within two hours for an emergency case is one of the reasons why our people were not able to have quality healthcare.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims health centers around the country need to be upgraded.

Prasad claims that he visited the Dreketi Health Centre where the doctor was sitting in a room which was not in a good condition.

“I went to Dreketi and I went inside the health Centre. In the 1970s when you go there you see all white stones, walls are painted and you can smell the cleanliness.”

You go to that health center now the doctor was sitting in the room where the tiles were broken and the dust was flowing.

Prasad moved a motion that the Standing Committee on Social Affairs undertake an inquiry into the causes of poverty and report back to Parliament however, it was defeated.