Government encourages digital transformation

The Ministry for Small and Medium Enterprises is urging entrepreneurs to adopt the digital age and shift towards the digital economy to foster economic expansion.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica demonstrates steadfast belief in the transformative power of online platforms, anticipating their crucial role in moulding Fiji’s economic landscape.

The minister says digitization will open new avenues for both individuals and businesses.

“This effort goes beyond funding, and it canvases how well our assistance can contribute to the wellbeing and development of our society.”

Kamikamica stands resolute in his support for the digital evolution of Fiji.

“And as your government, we are committed to creating a future that is stronger, fairer, and better for everyone.”

George Fong, the founder of TicketMax Fiji, thinks the internet platform is user-friendly and easily accessible.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to cooperation and advancement, extending an invitation to the public and stakeholders to work together to create a thriving, digitally-driven future for Fiji.