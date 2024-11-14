GCC calls for 2013 Constitution review

There is growing consensus in the Great Council of Chiefs for a review of the 2013 Constitution.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says there is a need for a constitutional review, an issue that has been a topic of discussion within the Council and the government.

Ratu Viliame says several members of the GCC have voiced concerns about the limitations posed by the current constitution, particularly on the legislative issues affecting the iTaukei.

“It’s obvious that if we are to move forward in most areas, we will need to look into reviewing the Constitution. It needs to be reviewed, we will put it that way.”

A significant part of the current review process involves the Solicitor General’s office, which is responsible for drafting and revising laws based on government directives.

Ratu Viliame says much of the work in reviewing iTaukei legislation keeps circling back to the 2013 Constitution.

“The Solicitor General keeps going back to the 2013 Constitution, which most of us are aware of. Every issue we look into, we find ourselves referring back to the Constitution, as it underpins many of the challenges we face.”

Ratu Viliame also says the Solicitor General’s office does not independently create laws but is tasked with drafting legislation as per the instructions provided by the government.

The Subcommittee on Law and Governance, which has been working across the provinces, is responsible for gathering feedback and identifying ways to address the gaps and challenges within the existing legal framework.

The subcommittee’s work involves thorough due diligence to ensure that proposed changes are in line with the needs of iTaukei communities.

The two-day meeting ends today.