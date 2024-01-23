Gavoka visits Education Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka entered Senikau House in Suva this morning for the first time after being handed the Education Minister portfolio last Friday.

Gavoka was overseas when Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka dismissed Aseri Radrodro from the cabinet, citing insubordination and disobedience to his directives.

Gavoka is now tasked with assuming the Education portfolio, in addition to his responsibilities as Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation.

FBC News understands that the portfolio is to remain with a SODELPA MP, as stipulated in the coalition agreement.