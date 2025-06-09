FRCS orders audit after border breach

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says a valid Departure Prohibition Order was in force when a Chinese businessman under investigation for alleged $20 million tax fraud left Fiji in April.

It says it is now seeking a full audit to determine how the departure was cleared despite the restriction.

The case involves a former director of Freesoul Real Estate Development, who is also under investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption over alleged tax fraud.

FRCS says it first issued a Departure Prohibition Order on 26 March 2026 under Section 31 of the Tax Administration Act 2009 against Company A. The order was then sent to the Department of Immigration for activation in the border system.

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It says the order was later revised on April 13 2026 after legal and compliance review. The original order was revoked. A new Departure Prohibition Order was issued against Company B to ensure it remained legally enforceable.

On April 14 2026, FRCS transmitted the revised order at 9.57am. Immigration confirmed at 11am that it had been actioned. At 11.35am, it confirmed the order was active in the system.

At about 2pm, the businessman was personally served the revised order and signed acknowledgment of receipt. Despite this, he left Fiji at 11.55pm the same day.

FRCS says its records show an active Departure Prohibition Order remained in place at all relevant times.

It has requested a full audit of the Integrated Border Management System.

The aim is to establish how the departure was permitted. The matter remains under investigation.