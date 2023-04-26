FRCS begins first batch of recruitment

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service office. [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has begun its recruitment of the first batch of approximately 100 additional staff.

The recruitment was announced by Chief Executive Mark Dixon last week, in which priority will be limited to internal staff and employees who had exited FRCS in 2020 and 2021 due to the redundancy and non-renewal of contracts.

Dixon says if these positions remain unfilled, FRCS will seek to recruit for these roles externally.

He says the first batch of recruitment includes 15 roles, comprising 39 positions from various divisions in FRCS such as Taxation, Customs, Intelligence, Compliance and Investigations, Corporate, Finance and People Capability and Culture (PCC).

According to Dixon, the approximately 100 additional staff will cater for the growing number of taxpayers and enhance the efficiency of services provided by FRCS.

During the restructure, FRCS had reduced its workforce from approximately 870 employees to 570 staff.

Dixon says former staff who were made redundant or whose contracts were not renewed are encouraged to apply for the advertised positions.

He adds advertisements for the first batch of recruitment will close on May 5th while the second batch of recruitment will be advertised in June.