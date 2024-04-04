Fiji Airways a source of pride for the nation: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji Airways has long been a source of pride for Fiji, connecting our islands to the world and serving as a symbol of hospitality and resilience.

This is according to Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad while launching the book titled SOAR: Fiji Airways Special Edition in Nadi today.

Prasad states that for the national airline to be featured in the book speaks volumes of the collective grit and determination, backed by our world-famous Bula smiles and hearts that have been poured into the airline, for close to a decade.

He says this edition encapsulates Fiji Airways’ extraordinary journey and its systematic transformation, which is now paying dividends.

“It speaks also to the ethos of Fiji and our people. Small in size we may be, but relentlessly large in our hearts, through selfless hospitality and care. This book is a ‘Fiji Airways Special Edition’ and is further proof that our national airline stands shoulder to shoulder with global aviation giants.”



Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The publication was written by the CEO of SimpliFlying Shashank Nigam, and focuses on how the world’s best airline brands delight customers and inspire employees.



The CEO of SimpliFlying Shashank Nigam [middle] with Biman Prasad [right] and Andre Viljoen [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Nigam says the inspiration to include Fiji Airways in the book, was through his firsthand experience of flying with the airline a year ago.

“And then on board Fiji Airways we had the Bula Smiles, the Bula Spirit. There was something different about this airline. And it was the first time I was on Fiji AIrways. And I felt there’s something special here that needs to be captured. You have a captain who’s speaking and communicating very clearly. You have got crew who are very jovial and friendly.”



Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen also praised the staff for their hard work and dedication.

“To see Fiji Airways featured alongside the world’s leading airlines in “SOAR” is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. It fills me with immense pride to witness our national carrier showcased on a global platform.”

The publication captures Fiji Airways extraordinary journey of systematic transformation over the last 10 years.