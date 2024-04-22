FCLC gears up for Farmers’ Forum

[File Photo]

A large turnout is expected at the Fiji Crop & Livestock Council’s two-day Farmers Forum that will be held in Suva from Thursday.

On the first day, the programme will focus on farmers and their associations, while the second day is dedicated for stakeholder consultation and collaboration.

FCLC Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu says this will give international and local stakeholders an opportunity to explore agro-business.

Daunivalu says this forum is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, European Union, IFAD, and ACP funded Farmers’ Organisations for Asia, Caribbean and Pacific, through the Pacific Islands Farmers Organisation Network.

The theme of the two-day forum is “Organising and Strengthening Farmers and Farmers’ Organisations as Entrepreneurs and Partners in Agribusiness”.

Daunivalu says it is important to enhance the efficiency and modernize the agricultural sector to position farmers as entrepreneurs.

She adds that with a membership base encompassing approximately 80,000 individuals across the crop and livestock sector, FCLC serves as a vital conduit for farmer representation and participation in decision-making processes.