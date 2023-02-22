Farmers to remove standing water: FSC

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is urging cane farmers to continue to drain out all standing water in the cane fields due to recent heavy rains.

FSC Cane Improvement Manager Kanda Sami Gounder says a meeting was held by the FSC today with the farm advisors and agricultural officers, and it has been established that many cane fields still have standing water.

Gounder says if this water remains uncleared from the field, it can affect the cane.

He also states that some of the standing water in the cane fields is getting hot due to heat from the sun.

He says the FSC wants cane farmers to quickly do something in removing this standing water or else sugar cane will be affected.