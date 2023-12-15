Entrepreneurs to revolutionize the workplace with childcare solutions

Director of Beacon Learning Centre Fane Saumaibulu.

Two Fijian women entrepreneurs are reshaping Fiji’s workplace landscape by tackling the pressing issue of employee childcare with a special focus on empowering women.

Director of Beacon Learning Centre Fane Saumaibulu and Neelam Maharaj, Managing Director of Friendly Mates Cleaning Hygiene and Pest Control Services recognizes the hindrance of absenteeism due to childcare responsibilities.

The duo have stressed the need for a secure onsite childcare solution.

Recognizing the paramount concerns of parents regarding the safety and well-being of their children, Saumaibulu highlight that a workplace with a reliable childcare facility not only boosts productivity but also instills confidence.

“The children of my staff are able to be looked after and give peace of mind to my staff that they don’t really have to go outside for someone to care give because when they come to work, there is a safe space for kids for their children to be looked after.”

Maharaj acknowledges the challenges faced by her 15-woman workforce, many earning minimum wage rate.

“In our industry, yes there are women facing this issue as the majority of their families back home always rely on women to look after children.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Jonetani Tonawai this move by the two women businesswomen will address labour mobility issues.

“Social issues that have risen out of that. Children attending to children so this is something that will address that.”

As these two women leaders embark on this move, their efforts aim to reshape workplace dynamics championing economic empowerment and holistic support for working parents.