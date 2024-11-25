Domestic violence continues to rise: FWCC

Domestic violence continues to surge in Fiji, with cases steadily increasing especially in the Western Division despite efforts to curb the troubling trend.

Acting Project Officer and Counsellor Advocate for the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Seini Raoma, says they have been witnessing a rise in domestic violence cases.

Raoma says while they also receive reports of sexual harassment, rape, and child abuse, it is domestic violence that continues to increase year after year.

She emphasizes that although the situation remains concerning, there is hope through community involvement and awareness campaigns.

She highlights the importance of ongoing training and education to address deep-seated societal behaviors.

The FWCC’s efforts are crucial, as it plays a leading role in providing support to survivors of violence and advocating for systemic changes.

Today, the crisis center marked the beginning of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, with a significant march held in Namaka, Nadi, and other parts of the country.

The march kicked off the nationwide campaign that calls for an end to all forms of violence against women and children.