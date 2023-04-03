Discussions underway on vaccination policy for PALM Scheme

[File Photo]

The Employment Ministry will continue to adhere to the Australian Government’s requirement of full vaccination for Fijians who want to participate in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

However, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says discussions are now underway to see how they can get these rules relaxed to meet Fijian standards.

This is because the coalition government last month revoked the No Jab, No Job policy that was implemented by the FijiFirst government.

“The Ministry will continue to adhere to the Australian government’s requirement for the full vaccination of Fijians on the full vaccinations of Fijians who wish to participate under the scheme both in Australia and New Zealand.”



Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Singh says as of March 2023, a total of 6300 Fijians have participated under the combined PALM program in Australia alone.