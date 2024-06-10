Digital archiving for heritage preservation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Digital archiving is the way forward as it assists in the digital preservation of Fiji’s documentary heritage, says Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna.

He emphasizes that the archival sector is not only adapting to digitization but also addressing the challenges and opportunities brought about by Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and other advanced technologies.

Tubuna highlighted this during his address today as Fiji commemorates International Archives Day with the theme ‘𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 – 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 A𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝’.

Applauding the efforts of archivists during the celebration at the Fiji National Archives office in Suva, the Assistant Minister reiterates their role in ensuring that the foundational data and information about Fiji is well-kept and preserved.

He acknowledges that this task is by no means easy.

The National Archives, Tubuna states is the leading authority in records management and the custodian of Fiji’s documentary, audio and visual heritage.

He says it bears key responsibilities in governance, preservation and access of archived information.

Tubuna states that by understanding our history, we can make more informed decisions, foster transparency and preserve our cultural heritage.

He adds that as individuals, browsing through exhibitions and records will give us a sense of self-awareness and appreciation for those who toiled and laid the foundation for the Fiji we enjoy today.

The National Archives collects and preserves Fiji’s documentary heritage, making it available to the public through exhibitions and research services.

The collections available at the National Archives contain around a million documents dating from the early 1800s to the present.

These records constitute a large portion of Fiji’s collective memory and provide a bridge for citizens to reach back in time to find vital information for present-day issues such as pension entitlements, family genealogies and property cases.

The purpose of International Archives Day is to raise awareness of the value of records and archives, emphasizing that these materials serve as the foundation for people’s identities and rights.