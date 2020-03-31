Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki impose restrictions

The village of Vunitogoloa in Rakiraki has imposed strict restrictions and ban on its village since Monday the 30th.

The Village has put a ‘Lock Down’ in its boundaries including the nearby village settlements with twelve village security officers now as the Curfew Monitoring Team.

Vunitogoloa village Headman Josefa Manakiwai says this action has been following a meeting with the village welfare and spiritual committee.

iTaukei Affairs also instructed all Turaga ni Koro’s to impose ban and restrictions in their villages.

The village Welfare & Emergency COVID-19 Curfew Monitoring Committee has put up a notice board detailing the restrictions for this period and they have a Vanua Vunitogoloa Facebook Page, which updates the members of the village in Towns and Cities about the Ban and Restrictions that have been imposed in the village and other affairs.

The village also has also put restrictions on the consumption of Yaqona, beer and other alcoholic stuffs during this period of curfew and lockdown as per instruction from the iTaukei Affairs.

Vunitogoloa village WECCM Committee has a checkpoint booth situated on the roadside and all committee members have an ID and they have a “Details Of Movement Registration Book” whereby members of the village that move in and out of the village for a special purpose needs to be registered in the book.

