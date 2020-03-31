Home

Vendors urged to contact Council

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 12:30 pm
Market vendors have to contact their respective city councils in order to sell produce from the new mini markets.

Local government Minister Premila Kumar says they have set up mini markets to give consumers more options without having to travel far from home, or to central markets in Lautoka and Suva.

Kumar says the stalls are empty as the vendors have not contacted the councils.

“At the moment you may have seen that it’s just the tent you can’t see the vendors there so what we are doing, we are encouraging vendors to contact Suva City Council so that they can start selling from this two new mini-markets that have been set up.”

She adds the purpose of the UN Market is to serve the working public in the CBD while my Suva Park will be serving the Laucala Bay and Nasese areas.

