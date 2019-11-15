Three police officers amongst 61 arrested last night

Three Police Officers were amongst the 61 people arrested last night for breaching the curfew and for social gatherings.

The three officers and a security guard were arrested at the Colo-i-Suva Community Post yesterday morning for allegedly having a kava session.

Forty people were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions.

Eight people were arrested in Nabua Suva after they were allegedly found drinking yaqona in a Grog shop.

In Lautoka, four youths who were found gathering under a mango tree was warned to disperse, but allegedly refused and were arrested.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says although the number of people arrested for breaching curfew decreasing from 110 to 21 in 24 hours, there was an increase in the number of social gathering breaches.

Qiliho says they have a zero-tolerance policy and enough awareness has been conducted on what everyone needs to do.

He says police officers will not accept any excuses.

He says Police officers flouting these measures will feel the full brunt of the law and will also face their internal disciplinary measures.

[Source: Fijian Government]

