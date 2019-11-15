Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty

Some of those that have tested positive for COVID-19 will be investigated after their treatment.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says some patients were not honest about their health and travel details.

Qiliho says this will also include people who are currently under isolation for not adhering to Health measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Commissioner says they will not let this slide, and those responsible will be dealt with seriously once given the all-clear by medical authorities.

Qiliho says investigations on the leaked documents are also ongoing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19