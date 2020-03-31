Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

Soasoa residents call for immediate action

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 9:19 am
 Since the lockdown, police officers have been at the site preventing anyone from going in or out of the lockdown area.

Families living in the locked-down portion of Soasoa in Labasa have raised concerns.

The concerns are raised that the home of the COVID-19 patient has not been cordoned off.

One resident, Azham Hussein told FBC News they are fearing for their health, given that it’s a close-knit neighbourhood and they are still waiting for the contact tracing team to visit.

“Regarding the health of the people in the settlement, just tape the area so that no one goes inside”.

About 50 homes in this part of Soasoa, five kilometers outside of Labasa Town are on lockdown.

The first COVID-19 patient in the North lives in this settlement.

According to reports, the patient had travelled to Soasoa from Suva on the 27th of March, where his son, daughter-in-law and his grandson live.

He developed flu like symptoms while at the home and neighbors are worried about possible exposure.

“My house is third house from victim’s house. I have informed police patrolling the area. And they have said they can’t go there. The health officers will come and put the yellow tape there”.

The residents have been told the lockdown will be for 14 days and they have also been given orders to avoid movements out of their compound.

“The police are doing the checkpoint. We were told – stay home. Don’t go out!”

Divisional Police Commander North Eparama Waqa says the health teams will be starting their contact tracing and home visitations in the lock down area from today.

