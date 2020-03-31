Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|TC Harold moves closer to Kadavu|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|Four evacuation centres set up in Nasau village|Kadavu villages preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer|Tornadoes are very much possible says Funaki|Labasa businesses to close at mid-day|Fallen tree blocks entry into Navoci Village|Sigatoka currently experiencing strong wind|Flood warning issued|Gusty winds experienced in the Northern Division|Widespread flooding affects roads in Viti Levu: FRA|FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police intervene, monitor social distancing in Labasa Town

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 12:45 pm
Police intervene and monitor social distancing in Labasa Town.

Police have had to intervene and monitor social distancing outside various banks and automated teller machines (ATM) in Labasa this morning.

As early as 8am, there were long lines outside all the major banks, Westpac, ANZ, BSP and HFC.

A few hours later, police came out in numbers and urged those queueing up to maintain a two-metre distance.

Article continues after advertisement

There are now at least two officers at each bank and ATMs monitoring the adherence to space restrictions.

FBC News understands, many of those in the lines are Social Welfare assistance recipients as well as workers seeking to obtain their bank statements for FNPF.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.