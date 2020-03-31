Police intervene, monitor social distancing in Labasa Town

Police have had to intervene and monitor social distancing outside various banks and automated teller machines (ATM) in Labasa this morning.

As early as 8am, there were long lines outside all the major banks, Westpac, ANZ, BSP and HFC.

A few hours later, police came out in numbers and urged those queueing up to maintain a two-metre distance.

There are now at least two officers at each bank and ATMs monitoring the adherence to space restrictions.

FBC News understands, many of those in the lines are Social Welfare assistance recipients as well as workers seeking to obtain their bank statements for FNPF.



