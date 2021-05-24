Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements

Methodist Church Ministers who are not fully vaccinated will not be able to attend any church engagements.

Speaking on behalf of the Church President on Radio Fiji One, General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu says this will also apply to members of the congregation when churches open for Sunday services.

Rev.Naivalu says this is to ensure that everyone that will be part of any church engagements are safe from the virus.

“Members of the Church have every right to ask the Minister or the lay preacher if they have taken both their COVID-19 jabs. If they are still not fully vaccinated, you can kindly ask them to stay at home. That is for the safety of the church members from the virus. We are only allowing Ministers and members that are fully vaccinated to enter the Church. It is part of the Church’s COVID-19 procedures and protocols from the Health Ministry”.

Reverend Naivalu says the church is currently working on collating all the vaccination information of every church members and its ministers.

The Methodist Church will decide on unvaccinated Ministers in its meeting next week.

