Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate

More than 5,000 students have registered online to get vaccinated.

Minster for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have received a positive response to the ongoing student vaccination programme.

He says research on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines shows they are safe to be administered to students.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been talking about the vaccination of children and the reasons why we wanted to vaccinate our children and there is a reason why we have chosen the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, the honorable Prime Minister has alluded to yesterday and there has been extensive research done on Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.”

The Health Ministry says in order to get vaccinated, eligible children’s parents or guardians must sign a consent form.

Children will need to receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at an interval of 28 days.