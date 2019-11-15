More villages implement their own restrictions

More communities in Vanua Levu have implemented strict measures against people coming into their villages.

Over the weekend, Naweni Village and Lavena Village in Cakaudrove both implemented a total lockdown.

According to the Roko Tui Cakaudrove, Filimoni Naiqumu, he was informed of the lockdown on Friday and supports the efforts of the communities.

The decisions were made following meetings with the relevant village and traditional elders, amidst a nationwide restriction on non-essential travel or movement.

Naiqumu says the lockdown means the villages will not be accepting any visitors until the restrictions by government have been eased.

The villages of Nadivakarua, Nakorovou and Nabalabalawa in the district of Kubulau, Bua also implemented the lockdown procedures yesterday.

This also means a ban on unnecessary movement into and out of the village.

Special consideration is being given to those who intend to travel for grocery shopping.

Signs have been erected across the villages to indicate the ban on entry.