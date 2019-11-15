Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Mana Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight|China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|More villages implement their own restrictions|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

More villages implement their own restrictions

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 6:45 am
More communities in Vanua Levu have implemented strict measures against people coming into their villages.

More communities in Vanua Levu have implemented strict measures against people coming into their villages.

Over the weekend, Naweni Village and Lavena Village in Cakaudrove both implemented a total lockdown.

According to the Roko Tui Cakaudrove, Filimoni Naiqumu, he was informed of the lockdown on Friday and supports the efforts of the communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The decisions were made following meetings with the relevant village and traditional elders, amidst a nationwide restriction on non-essential travel or movement.

Naiqumu says the lockdown means the villages will not be accepting any visitors until the restrictions by government have been eased.

The villages of Nadivakarua, Nakorovou and Nabalabalawa in the district of Kubulau, Bua also implemented the lockdown procedures yesterday.

This also means a ban on unnecessary movement into and out of the village.

Special consideration is being given to those who intend to travel for grocery shopping.

Signs have been erected across the villages to indicate the ban on entry.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.