Mobile fever clinic to be expanded to other parts of Fiji
April 16, 2020 6:54 am
The Mobile fever clinic will soon be rolled out in other parts of the country.
Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they aim to determine the health status of many Fijians as possible given the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic.
He says over 100,000 Fijians has so far been screened in the lock down area of the Central division.
Dr. Waqainabete says once the lock down is lifted they will begin the clinic across the Nausori, Rewa and Tailevu province.
The Minister also says their officials are now present in the most visited locations such as the Fiji National Provident Fund where screening will also be done.
Dr. Waqainabete has once again pleaded that Fijians do take the screening when officials visit their homes as a measure to safeguard Fiji from the deadly virus.
