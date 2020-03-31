Mobile fever clinic to be expanded to other parts of Fiji

The Mobile fever clinic will soon be rolled out in other parts of the country.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they aim to determine the health status of many Fijians as possible given the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic.



[Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete]

He says over 100,000 Fijians has so far been screened in the lock down area of the Central division.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Waqainabete says once the lock down is lifted they will begin the clinic across the Nausori, Rewa and Tailevu province.

The Minister also says their officials are now present in the most visited locations such as the Fiji National Provident Fund where screening will also be done.

Dr. Waqainabete has once again pleaded that Fijians do take the screening when officials visit their homes as a measure to safeguard Fiji from the deadly virus.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19