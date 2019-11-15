Medical intern guilty of drunk driving during curfew

A medical intern with the CWM Hospital has pleaded guilty to three charges, including breach of lawful order.

Jeremiah James appeared in Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He was charged with drunk driving, dangerous driving and failure to comply with lawful order.

James was driving around Suva on Tuesday night and had an accident along Ratu Sukuna Road at about 10pm.

Tests found that the alcohol concentration in his body was higher than 100 milliliters.

The 25-year-old has agreed to a fine but the prosecutors say since James is a public figure he should pay $10,000 or serve five years in prison.

He will be sentenced at 2pm.

