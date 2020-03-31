Lockdown lifted in Korovou Settlement

Police have lifted the lockdown put in place at Korovou Settlement in Siberia last night.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms the lockdown was lifted today based on advise from health authorities.

Qiliho says the advice was based on the results of tests conducted on the family members of the 9th confirmed COVID-19 case from Soasoa.

The tests came out negative this morning.

Qiliho also adds, they will only lockdown Labasa based on advise by health authorities.

Only a portion of Soasoa, where the 9th patient resides is currently on lockdown.

