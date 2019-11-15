Kubulau district restricts movement

The district of Kubulau in the province of Bua has now closed its borders, restricting the movement of people.

Tui Kubulau Ratu Ravulolo Vasukibau told FBC News, they are not allowing anyone to visit any of the villages in the district.

The decision was made on Saturday, following the Prime Minister’s announcement of Vanua Levu’s first positive COVID-19 case in Labasa.

Ratu Ravulolo says they are also urging all Kubulau villagers in Labasa not to travel to their villages during this time.

Villagers have also been told not to travel to Labasa.

Movement of villagers from one village to another has also been prohibited.

Only those allowed to travel out of the village are those going to the hospital or to do grocery shopping.

Ratu Ravulolo says the restriction will be lifted once the restrictions by the government have also ceased.



