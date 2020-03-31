Health teams to carry out contact tracing in Soasoa

Teams from the Ministry of Health will be in Soasoa from today carrying out contact tracing and health checks of residents in the lockdown area.

This was confirmed to FBC News by the Divisional Police Commander North Eparama Waqa yesterday afternoon.

A 240 square metre area of Soasoa has been under lockdown since Saturday afternoon, following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Northern Division’s first COVID-19 case.

FBC News understands the home where the patient resides is now empty as family members are also in isolation at the Labasa Hospital.

Residents in the area have been directed by police to stay home and not go out of their compound.

If contact tracing determines that COVID-19 may have spread beyond the boundary, the lockdown area will be expanded.

Police are monitoring the lockdown.

